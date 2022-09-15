U.S. railroads reach tentative agreement with rail workers on strike
Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 of their workers reached tentative agreement giving them better pay and improved working conditions, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.
