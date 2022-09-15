Left Menu

1,652 illegal coal transportation cases registered in Meghalaya: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said 1,652 cases related to illegal transportation of coal have been registered in the state. Of the 1,652 cases registered till August 31, chargesheets have been submitted in 1,354 cases and 472 people have been convicted, the chief minister said while replying to a call attention motion in the Meghalaya Assembly.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said 1,652 cases related to illegal transportation of coal have been registered in the state. Of the 1,652 cases registered till August 31, chargesheets have been submitted in 1,354 cases and 472 people have been convicted, the chief minister said while replying to a call attention motion in the Meghalaya Assembly. He said as many as 109 cases have also been registered against illegal mining and extraction of coal, of which chargesheets have been submitted in 108 cases and 103 people have been convicted.

The chief minister informed the House that drone surveillance has also been undertaken by the police to prevent illegal mining.

About the recent accident at a coal mine in West Khasi Hills district in which two miners died and one person was injured, Sangma said one Hubert Sangma clandestinely operated the mine located in a remote area.

The coal mine owner has been arrested and an investigation is on, he said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was released to the next of kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 was handed over to the injured, as per the recommendation of a committee of the National Green Tribunal.

