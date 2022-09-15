Left Menu

18-year-old accused of killing four security guards kept in isolation as other inmates fear him

Shivprasad Dhurve 18, accused of killing four security guards, has been lodged in an isolation cell at the Sagar central jail as other inmates fear him, an official said on Thursday.When he takes bath, jail wardens remain nearby, and the plate on which he is served his meals is taken back immediately after he finishes eating, said jails superintendent Rakesh Bhangre.

Shivprasad Dhurve (18), accused of killing four security guards, has been lodged in an isolation cell at the Sagar central jail as other inmates fear him, an official said on Thursday.

When he takes bath, jail wardens remain nearby, and the plate on which he is served his meals is taken back immediately after he finishes eating, said jail's superintendent Rakesh Bhangre. "Looking at his instincts to commit crime, the serial killer is not kept with the other prisoners. He is confined to an isolation cell. Six cases including four of serial killing have been registered against him," Bhangre told PTI.

As Dhurve is considered capable of using any available material as a weapon, he is not allowed to keep any utensils with him, the superintendent told PTI.

He was not kept with other inmates as they fear him after coming to know what he has been accused of, the official said.

But since he was lodged in the prison on September 6, his behaviour has been normal, Bhangre added. "We have given him religious and educational books to reform him," the prison superintendent said.

So far nobody from his family has visited him in prison, according to Bhangre.

Dhurve, who has studied up to class 8, is accused of bludgeoning three security guards to death in Sagar and another in Bhopal for no apparent reason. He was arrested on September 2.

The first three killings attributed to him took place in Sagar in the span of 72 hours. The last killing was committed in Bhopal only a few hours before police nabbed him.

