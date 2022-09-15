CRZ violation: Demolition of 7-star resort complex begins in Kerala

The demolition of a seven-star private resort, which has been constructed violating the Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) Act, began at a tiny island in Vembanad Lake here on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the sprawling Kapico Resort complex with 54 premium villas, located at Nediyathurut island, in January 2020.

The razing work began under the aegis of Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja, sub-collector Suraj Shaji, and the officials of various departments including revenue and panchayat.

The cost of the demolition procedure, which was envisaged to be completed within the next six months, is borne by the resort owners themselves, official sources said.

Strict instructions have been given that the debris would not cause any damage to the environment or pollute water, they said.

Meanwhile, a group of television journalists, who went to report the demolition procedures, complained of assault by resort staff.

A TV reporter claimed that the employees tried to hurl their camera and tripod into the lake.

The district administration had on Monday announced the take over of about 7 acres of land encroached upon by the private resort and said the encroacher - Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd - had agreed to demolish the illegal construction on the lake side.

Upholding the Kerala High Court order of 2013, the Supreme Court had in 2020 ordered the demolition of the premium resort constructed in violation of coastal zone regulations.

