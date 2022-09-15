Maha: 16 persons acquitted in unlawful assembly, rioting case

Sixteen persons were acquitted by a Thane court in an unlawful assembly and rioting case.

The sixteen persons, including women, were accused of attacking a couple of houses in Rabodi during Navratri on September 29, 2008 with stones and indulging in arson.

They counsel Makarand Abhyankar said the charges were baseless and that his clients had been falsely named in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra, in her order of September 2, which was made available on Wednesday, acquitted them saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)