Two-year-old girl falls into 120-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa

A two-year-old girl fell into a 200-foot-deep borewell while playing outside her house in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, said police.

Efforts are on to rescue the girl as she is trapped at the depth of 60 to 70 feet, they added. Police said the incident took place at Jassa Pada village near Abhaneri. Ankita fell into the borewell while playing outside her house.

The area around the borewell is being excavated with the help of earth-moving machines and the girl’s movement is being monitored through a CCTV camera. She is being supplied with oxygen through pipes.

Police and SDRF personnel are trying to rescue the girl safely, an official said.

