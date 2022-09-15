Left Menu

Kolkata Police STF arrests drug peddler with Rs 5 crore heroin

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:14 IST
The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler and seized over one kg of heroin having a market value of Rs 5 crore from his possession, an officer said on Thursday.

The drug peddler was arrested from B T Road near South Sinthee crossing in north Kolkata on Wednesday by the STF, the Kolkata Police officer said.

Heroin weighing 1.011 kg, having a market value of Rs five crore in international grey market was seized from accused Rabi Roy, along with Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, the officer said.

A resident of Konnagar in Hooghly district, Roy was placed under arrest following the recoveries and has been charged under relevant sections of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances) Act, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

