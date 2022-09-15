Left Menu

Gyan Prakash Sharma was posted as an assistant support engineer at Akashwanis FM radio station, located in the Sashastra Seema Bal SSB headquarters premises in Agaiya village. The body was found hanging on Wednesday evening and Sharmas colleagues informed the SSB, the police said, adding that the body had been sent for post mortem.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:18 IST
UP: Akashwani engineer hangs himself in office
A 48-year-old assistant engineer at Akashwani allegedly hanged himself out of depression, police said on Thursday. Gyan Prakash Sharma was posted as an assistant support engineer at Akashwani's FM radio station, located in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) headquarters premises in Agaiya village. The body was found hanging on Wednesday evening and Sharma's colleagues informed the SSB, the police said, adding that the body had been sent for post mortem. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said Sharma was not on duty on Wednesday but had come to the office.

His family members have said that he was suffering from depression and was not able to sleep, the police added.

