Russian gas exports to EU will fall by 50 bcm this year -Ifx cites Deputy PM

Updated: 15-09-2022 16:38 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russian gas exports to the European Union will decline by 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, Interfax news agency reported.

Last year, Russian gas exports to the EU totalled around 150 bcm.

