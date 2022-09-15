Left Menu

Inter-state gang involved in looting banks busted

15-09-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
An inter-state gang involved in looting banks, including about Rs 1.5 crore in cash and gold jewellery from a nationalized bank in Jamshedpur, was busted with the arrest of three of its members, a senior police official said.

Two of the seven gang members involved in the August 18 Jamshedpur bank loot have fled the country with the booty, the official said.

The gang had also looted Rs 32 lakh from a reputed jeweller in Bistupur in the steel city in February, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar on Wednesday.

The arrested gang members told the police that the banks were looted under the direction of a prisoner named Rajiv Singh alias Pallu in Beur jail in Patna, the SSP said.

The gang members hailed from Gaya, Samastipur, and Patna and confessed that they looted banks in Bihar, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, besides Jharkhand. They targeted branches, cash vans, and jewellers located near the entry and exit points of cities and close to national highways so that they can flee easily after committing the crime, he said. A container vehicle and two stolen motorcycles used in looting the Jamshedpur bank were recovered, Kumar said. The gang members had fled to Kolkata with the booty in the container vehicle. They then dispersed to their homes after leaving the vehicle in an isolated place in the eastern metropolis. The chassis and engine numbers of the two-wheelers were completely erased by them.

The SSP said Jamshedpur police will seek Rajiv Singh's remand for interrogation.

