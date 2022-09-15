Left Menu

2 drug peddlers detained under PSA in J-K

Two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were detained under the Public Safety Act on Thursday during raids in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, police said.The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.Police teams conducted raids at two places in Reasi and detained two notorious drug peddlers under the PSA.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:42 IST
Two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were detained under the Public Safety Act on Thursday during raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Police teams conducted raids at two places in Reasi and detained two notorious drug peddlers under the PSA. They were identified as Anit Kumar alias Rinku and Maya Mir, both from Katra, the police said.

Kumar was involved in four drug peddling cases registered at Katra police station and Mir was involved in three. The two had been warned several times against indulging in illicit activities but they continued selling drugs to youths in Katra and Reasi, they said.

On the directions of Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta, PSA dossiers of Kumar and Mir were prepared and sent for approval, they added.

The SSP said police are using a multipronged strategy to deal with the problem of drug abuse.

On the one hand, awareness programmes are being organised across Reasi and on the other, drug peddlers are being booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Police are committed to eradicating the menace of drug abuse from society, Gupta said, warning of strict action against those involved in drug peddling.

