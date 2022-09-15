Left Menu

Cattle smugglers caught in UP's Bulandshahr after violent encounter

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:44 IST
Cattle smugglers caught in UP's Bulandshahr after violent encounter
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two cattle smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter with the police near a village in Sikandrabad here in which one of them was injured, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said, "Acting on local intelligence input a police team of Sikandrabad Police Station surrounded some meat smugglers who were planning to slaughter prohibited cattle on Wednesday night." The officer said that the smugglers opened fire after being surrounded by the police team.

In the retaliatory fire, one of the accused, Ameen, was shot in the leg. The other accused was identified as one Bhura.

Ameen was taken to a hospital from where he was released after getting first aid.

"Both the accused were arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of IPC was lodged against them," said Tiwari.

The accused informed police that they used to round up stray cattle in the night and sell their meat after slaughtering them in a forest area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

