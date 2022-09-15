Left Menu

Maha: 4 booked after 15-year-old Thane girl complains of child marriage, torture

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:53 IST
Maha: 4 booked after 15-year-old Thane girl complains of child marriage, torture
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were booked in Thane in Maharashtra after a 15-year-old girl complained that she was forcibly married off to man who sexually exploited and tortured her, an official said on Thursday.

As per the girl, she was married off in a mosque in Aurangabad district on May 15 this year and her ''husband'' established sexual relations with her after the couple shifted to Muzaffarpur, the Chitalsar police station official said.

''She has said her husband tortured her. She came back to her parents in Thane in September and narrated her ordeal, after which a police complaint was filed,'' he said.

Four persons have been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, though no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022