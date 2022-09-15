Maha: 4 booked after 15-year-old Thane girl complains of child marriage, torture

Four persons were booked in Thane in Maharashtra after a 15-year-old girl complained that she was forcibly married off to man who sexually exploited and tortured her, an official said on Thursday.

As per the girl, she was married off in a mosque in Aurangabad district on May 15 this year and her ''husband'' established sexual relations with her after the couple shifted to Muzaffarpur, the Chitalsar police station official said.

''She has said her husband tortured her. She came back to her parents in Thane in September and narrated her ordeal, after which a police complaint was filed,'' he said.

Four persons have been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, though no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

