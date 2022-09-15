Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:04 IST
Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and said Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine.

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in their first face-to-face meeting since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

