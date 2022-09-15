Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and said Russia values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine.

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in their first face-to-face meeting since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February.

