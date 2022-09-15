Man held for HBT cases in Navi Mumbai, gold worth Rs 28 lakh recovered
Twenty HBT cases have been solved with his arrest, which was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch, Singh said.The probe began after gold jewellery worth Rs 10.85 lakh was stolen from a home on August 26, he said.
Twenty house-breaking theft (HBT) cases have been solved with the arrest of a 45-year-old man in Thane district, a Navi Mumbai police station official said on Thursday.
Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said these HBT cases were registered in Rabale and Khoparkhairane police stations.
''Santosh Trimbak Dhanghav is from Kalwa. We have recovered 602 grams of gold worth Rs 28.32 lakh. Twenty HBT cases have been solved with his arrest, which was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch,'' Singh said.
The probe began after gold jewellery worth Rs 10.85 lakh was stolen from a home on August 26, he said.
