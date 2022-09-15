Left Menu

Man held for HBT cases in Navi Mumbai, gold worth Rs 28 lakh recovered

Twenty HBT cases have been solved with his arrest, which was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch, Singh said.The probe began after gold jewellery worth Rs 10.85 lakh was stolen from a home on August 26, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:08 IST
Man held for HBT cases in Navi Mumbai, gold worth Rs 28 lakh recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty house-breaking theft (HBT) cases have been solved with the arrest of a 45-year-old man in Thane district, a Navi Mumbai police station official said on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said these HBT cases were registered in Rabale and Khoparkhairane police stations.

''Santosh Trimbak Dhanghav is from Kalwa. We have recovered 602 grams of gold worth Rs 28.32 lakh. Twenty HBT cases have been solved with his arrest, which was carried out by Unit 1 of Crime Branch,'' Singh said.

The probe began after gold jewellery worth Rs 10.85 lakh was stolen from a home on August 26, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022