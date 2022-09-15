Left Menu

RSS chief arrives in Kerala on four-day visit

During his three day stay in the central Kerala district, Bhagwat will also meet prominent personalities.He will attend state RSS leaders meet at Guruvayur in Thrissur district on September 18.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:04 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to the southern state during which he will attend various organisational programmes, Sangh Parivar sources said.

Bhagwat, who reached Thiruvananthapuram, visited spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, known as 'Amma', at her ashram in Kollam district later in the day, they said.

He will later proceed to Thrissur district where he will attend various programmes of the RSS. During his three day stay in the central Kerala district, Bhagwat will also meet prominent personalities.

He will attend state RSS leaders' meet at Guruvayur in Thrissur district on September 18. He will also address a meeting of RSS workers at a college ground there later in the evening, they added.

