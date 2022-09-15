Left Menu

UK to hold emergency budget on Sept. 23 - reports

23 to lay out further support to help ease a cost-of-living crisis in the country, the Guardian and other media outlets reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Liz Truss was appointed last week after winning the contest to lead the governing Conservative Party on a promise to immediately cut taxes and redouble efforts to promote economic growth. Truss has promised to hold an emergency budget but the date has yet to be set.

Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, will deliver an emergency mini-budget on Sept. 23 to lay out further support to help ease a cost-of-living crisis in the country, the Guardian and other media outlets reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was appointed last week after winning the contest to lead the governing Conservative Party on a promise to immediately cut taxes and redouble efforts to promote economic growth. Truss has promised to hold an emergency budget but the date has yet to be set. The period of national mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death has left ministers with little room to fit it in, making a date at the end of next week the only option.

The Treasury did not immediately confirm the statement would be held on Sept. 23, which would require a formal one-day extension to the current parliamentary session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

