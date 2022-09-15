Left Menu

Maha: Five held for cheating e-commerce firms with SIM-Aadhaar card fraud

Updated: 15-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:08 IST
Maha: Five held for cheating e-commerce firms with SIM-Aadhaar card fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An engineer and four others were arrested for allegedly duping e-commerce firms through purchases using SIM cards obtained on the basis of bogus Aadhaar cards, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

They would take printouts of Aadhaar cards of random persons, edit them suitably with details and photographs to generate forged Aadhaar cards, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Sachin Gunjal told reporters.

''With such fake Aadhaar cards, they would purchase SIM cards, using which the accused would order tabs, phones and other expensive items from e-commerce sites. Once the parcel arrived, they would deftly replace the item with paper waste and return it saying they did not have money,'' he said.

''Accused Robin Aruza (28) has an M.Tech in engineering. Others held are SIM card dealer Alok Yadav, Kiran Bansode, Rocky Karna and Navin Singh. We have seized 22 mobile phones, one laptop, 20 SIM cards, 29 fake Aadhaar cards etc from them,'' he said.

They would sell these items in the open market at lower rates, the official said, adding that the accused may be involved in similar crimes in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra's Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Thane and Alibag.

