Delhi govt to organise blood donation camps on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people across the country to donate blood on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

He said the Delhi government will organise blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the national capital.

''I urge the youth to come forward and donate blood on September 28, which is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, whose principles and ideals have been the guiding light for the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

''If there is no arrangement for blood donation in your locality, you should also take steps to make those arrangements,'' Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

He said the blood donation drive will be a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at a young age.

''I urge those who do not suffer from ailments like diabetes to come forward and donate blood. I also request political parties across the country to be a part of this initiative,'' the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the country so ''let's all help those in need by donating blood on his birth anniversary''.

The AAP national convenor said Delhi and Punjab governments and his entire party is being run on Sardar Bhagat Singh's ideology.

Kejriwal said these blood donation camps will not only be for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but for people belonging to all parties to come together and give a fitting tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

''This should not be just AAP's initiative as leaders from all the parties should come together to donate blood. Let us give Sardar Bhagat Singh a heartfelt tribute on his birth anniversary. The day 130 crore Indians come together and work in unison, India will become number one country in the world,'' Kejriwal said.

