World News Roundup: The man embroiled in Russia and Ukraine’s propaganda war over a nuclear plant; Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

The man embroiled in Russia and Ukraine's propaganda war over a nuclear plant

A former deputy spokesman at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who helped tell the world that Russian troops had seized the strategic site, is now in exile, no longer in his job and, according to a document from his ex-employer, is suspected by Ukrainian intelligence of collaborating with Russia. Andriy Tuz's journey from Ukrainian patriot to pariah included an encounter with Russian intelligence and a June video - which he said he was forced to record after being tortured by Russian intelligence officers - where he states previous public comments he'd made about Russia shelling the plant were false. "Now I understand that the information was not true," he said in the video.

Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. It was their first face-to-face meeting since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February.

Italy's Meloni clashes with ally Salvini over energy crisis

Long simmering tensions between Giorgia Meloni, tipped to become Italy's next prime minister after this month's election, and her ally Matteo Salvini, head of the rightist League, have bubbled to the surface 10 days before the vote. Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy group is widely forecast to leapfrog Salvini's League at the Sept. 25 ballot and emerge as the country's largest party, ensuring victory for their conservative alliance that also includes Forza Italia.

World 'will unite' for Queen Elizabeth's funeral as mourners queue for miles

The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin. World leaders will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.

China lodges complaint as U.S. Senate panel advances Taiwan bill

China said on Thursday that it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States, after a U.S. Senate panel advanced legislation that would enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan. If the bill continues to go forward, it would affect U.S.-China relations, Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing.

Russian billionaire sues French customs for seizing his yachts

A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday. Alexey Kuzmichev, one of the main shareholders of Russia's Alfa-Bank, who was sanctioned by the EU in March for his ties to President Vladimir Putin, appealed the seizure of his ships "La Petite Ourse" and "La Petite Ourse II", held in the Cote D'Azur towns of Antibes and Cannes, respectively.

Iran nuclear deal 'in ER room' -Israeli defence minister

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is "in the ER room" and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran's willingness to revive the pact. Israel, Iran's arch-foe, supported the U.S. withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who deemed it too limited, and has been advocating against a re-entry into the pact sought by President Joe Biden's administration.

Putin says Xi has concern over Ukraine, praises China's position

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict. Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices for food and energy amid the biggest confrontation between Moscow with the West since the Cold War.

Russian forces dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi for support

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying their defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter-offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday. The sobering assessment was issued as Russian President Vladimir Putin told Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, in a rare face-to-face meeting, that he understood that Xi had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but welcomed China's "balanced position".

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia - poll

Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were opposed to their country giving away territory under any circumstances, even if this meant prolonging the war.

