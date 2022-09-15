UK government to make fiscal statement on Sept. 23 - government sources
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:37 IST
Britain's government will deliver a fiscal statement on Sept. 23, two government sources said on Thursday.
Such statements are used to provide updates to the government's tax and spending plans.
