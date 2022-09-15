At least nine dead and 20 injured in stampede at concert in Guatemala
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:59 IST
- Country:
- Guatemala
A stampede at a concert in Guatemala left at least nine dead and 20 injured, the local Red Cross said in a tweet on Thursday.
The incident took place at an event to commemorate the country's independence day.
