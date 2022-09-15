Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.41 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,124.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.60 points, or 0.34%, at 3,932.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.44 points, or 0.74%, to 11,633.24 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022