US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate worries linger

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.41 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,124.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.60 points, or 0.34%, at 3,932.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.44 points, or 0.74%, to 11,633.24 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)