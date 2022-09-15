U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian individuals, entities -Treasury Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 20:44 IST
The United States imposed new sanctions on Russian entities and individuals on Thursday, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The new sanctions target more than 30 entities and over 40 individuals, the website showed.
