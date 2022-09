EU countries seek to appoint U.N. rights expert on Russian rights abuses - sources

A group of European Union countries has agreed to propose a motion at the U.N. Human Rights Council to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The creation of a mandate for a new Special Rapporteur, decided in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, follows Moscow's creation of stronger laws this year to punish those deemed to discredit the armed forces or spread fake information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)