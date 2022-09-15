U.S. imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Russia's war in Ukraine -Treasury Dept

The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on individuals and groups that have facilitated Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The new sanctions target 22 individuals and two entities that advanced Moscow's objectives in Ukraine both before and after Russia's February invasion of its neighbor, the department said in a statement. The new sanctions are being imposed in coordination with the Commerce Department, which is imposing new export controls on Russia, and the State Department, which is targeting Russia's defense and high-technology industries, the statement said.

"As Ukraine presses forward with defending its freedom, today we're taking steps to further degrade Russia’s ability to rebuild its military, hold perpetrators of violence accountable, and further financially isolate Putin," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

