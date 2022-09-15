BRIEF-EMA To Hold Regular Press Briefing On COVID-19 And Monkeypox On Sept 20
EMA:
* EMA: EMA IS HOLDING A REGULAR PRESS BRIEFING ON COVID-19 AND MONKEYPOX, ON TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2022: 15/09/2022 Source text for Eikon:
