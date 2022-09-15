NCPCR to provide access to all SCPCRs on 'E-Baal Nidan' portal

Keeping in view the observations made by the Hon'ble Supreme Court for coordinated working of NCPCR and SCPCRs and Section 13(2) of CPCR Act, 2005, NCPCR will be providing access to all SCPCRs on the "E-Baal Nidan" portal. , NCPCR will be providing user IDs and Passwords to the State Commissions to enable them to view the complaints registered on the portal to take necessary action. Further, the portal will have an option of transferring the registered complaints from NCPCR to the concerned State Commission, In case, the State Commission has already taken cognizance of the case. An option of joint inquiry will also be provided to the State Commissions if they want involvement of NCPCR in complaint resolution.

The Commission has revamped this portal in 2022 to include new features which would be beneficial for the complainants as well as the Commission while dealing with complaints. Some of the new features include bifurcation of complaints based on the nature of the complaint into their subject matters like Juvenile Justice, POCSO, Labour, Education etc, internal monitoring and transfer of complaints in the Commission, tracking of complaints at every stage in a more mechanised and time bound manner.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as the Commission) is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. In one of the functions laid down under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission has been assigned with the function to examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation.

The Commission, to fulfill its mandate and functions under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005 had developed an online complaint mechanism "E-BaalNidan" in 2015. It is an online portal with the Web Address, www.ebaalnidan.nic.in, wherein any person can register a complaint reporting about any violation committed against a child and after such registration, the complainant will get a complaint registration number. Through this number, the progress of redressal of the complaint in the Commission can be tracked by the complainant. The registration form is prepared in a way that all the aspects of a complaint can be enumerated and details can be provided by the complainant. The details that are included in the form are the date of incidence, place of incidence, information about the victim, the authority, the nature and category of complaint, what action was initiated, etc. The complaints so registered with the Commission are processed and dealt like any other complaint received by the Commission. This online mechanism of reporting ensures that the complainant has the ease of making a complaint to the Commission through online mode without any costs. It makes the process of redressal of complaints transparent for the complainant and helps in timely disposal of cases by the Commission.

(With Inputs from PIB)