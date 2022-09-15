Left Menu

Russian parliament to consider summoning defence minister

Mironov had tweeted on Wednesday that his party had proposed the session with Shoigu "so that the deputies can speak with him behind closed doors and ask all the questions that interest us and the citizens". Russia's defeat in the Kharkiv region was its biggest since it was driven back from an advance on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the first weeks of the invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 21:31 IST
Russian parliament to consider summoning defence minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account for himself. However, Russia's armed forces have been openly criticised by military commentators this week after losing control of large parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region to a lightning advance by Ukrainian forces.

Mironov, a strong supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and head of the small pro-Kremlin "Just Russia" party, was quoted as saying that the State Duma Council, which manages the chamber's business, would discuss the matter on Monday. Mironov had tweeted on Wednesday that his party had proposed the session with Shoigu "so that the deputies can speak with him behind closed doors and ask all the questions that interest us and the citizens".

Russia's defeat in the Kharkiv region was its biggest since it was driven back from an advance on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the first weeks of the invasion, which began on Feb. 24. Moscow says that what it calls a "special military operation" was necessary to prevent Ukraine from being used as a platform for Western aggression, and to defend Russian-speakers. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss these arguments as baseless pretexts for an imperial-style war of aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022