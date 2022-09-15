BRIEF-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Travel To Armenia This Weekend - Politico
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 22:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI WILL TRAVEL TO ARMENIA THIS WEEKEND AMID RENEWED CLASHES WITH AZERBAIJAN - POLITICO Source text for Eikon: [ID: https://politi.co/3UeAGqb]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement