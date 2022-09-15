Left Menu

Former USC water polo coach wins new trial in U.S. college admissions scandal

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 23:00 IST
A federal judge on Thursday ordered a new trial for a former University of Southern California water polo coach convicted as part of the U.S. college admissions scandal of accepting bribes to help children get into the school as fake athletic recruits.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cited prejudicial misstatements about the law and evidence by prosecutors during the trial of Jovan Vavic in overturning a jury's April verdict finding him guilty of conspiracy and fraud charges.

