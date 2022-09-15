Left Menu

Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 23:15 IST
Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles spoke to world leaders including Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who expressed condolences for the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, a spokesman for the new monarch said on Thursday.

Charles also spoke to the presidents of Germany, Greece and Italy and Rwanda, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

