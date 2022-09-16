Ex-Trump Justice official probed by U.S. wants ethics filings made public

Former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Bossert Clark's lawyers are pushing the District of Columbia Bar Association to make public filings in his ethics case that referenced a federal raid of his home.

Clark is under scrutiny for attempts to be appointed attorney general under then-President Donald Trump to help promote false election fraud claims, and his electronic devices were seized in the June raid. A report from a D.C. Bar committee posted Wednesday stated that Clark disclosed in earlier filings that a June raid of his home was tied to a Justice Department investigation on potential violations of conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice statutes.

Clark’s lawyers, according to a filing they sent to Reuters on Thursday, asked a D.C. Bar board on Wednesday to make the documents quoted in the report public. “The incomplete public record is creating a misleading impression in the reporters who are following this case, and likely in any reporting they may publish, and in turn in the public as to the arguments of the parties and proceedings in this case,” Clark’s attorneys wrote.

A representative for the D.C. Bar board did not immediately return a request for comment.

