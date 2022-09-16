Biden urges Americans to combat hate and extremism at White House summit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 01:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans to combat racism and extremism during a summit at the White House Thursday focused on combating hate-fueled violence.
"White supremacists will not have the last word," Biden said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal)
