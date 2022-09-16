Left Menu

U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 01:41 IST
U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

