Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 04:37 IST
A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could privileged and kept from federal investigators.

