Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 04:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could privileged and kept from federal investigators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Aileen Cannon
- Donald Trump's
- Raymond
- U.S.
- Justice Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home
Trump's lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home
FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home