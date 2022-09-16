Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanors in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanors stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her plea covered one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Former USC water polo coach wins new U.S. college admissions scandal trial

A federal judge on Thursday set aside the conviction of a former University of Southern California water polo coach charged with participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme and ordered a new trial. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said the prosecution during closing arguments misstated what it needed to prove for jurors to find Jovan Vavic guilty of accepting bribes to help wealthy parents' children gain admission to USC.

Sentencing of rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer delayed

A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle had his sentencing delayed on Thursday and rescheduled to Nov. 3. Judge Clay Jacke of the Los Angeles Superior Court allowed the defense motion to delay the sentencing for about six weeks to give the defense attorneys for Eric Ronald Holder, 32, more time to prepare for the hearing.

YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism

Major tech companies on Thursday committed to taking fresh steps to combat online extremism by removing more violent content and promoting media literacy with young users, as part of a White House summit on fighting hate-fueled violence. Platforms like Alphabet's YouTube and Meta Platforms' Facebook have come under fire for years from critics who say the companies have allowed hate speech, lies and violent rhetoric to flourish on their services.

U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals

Union railworkers in the United States scored a potential key victory in their fight for improved pay and working conditions on Thursday in what could be a model for other unions. Major U.S. railroads and unions representing tens of thousands of workers reached a tentative deal after 20 hours of talks brokered by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, averting a railway strike.

Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.

Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday, and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate. "White supremacists will not have the last word," Biden told the 'United We Stand' summit of bipartisan local leaders, experts and survivors.

In reversal, Republican Senate candidate Bolduc calls Biden 'legitimate president'

New Hampshire's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, said on Thursday that he believed the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, a reversal of his previously false claims that Democrat Joe Biden had won unfairly. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, said during a hard-fought Republican primary that he believed Republican Donald Trump's false claims that he had won the election, despite no credible evidence of widespread fraud.

Gay marriage bill hits snag in U.S. Senate, no vote until after elections

U.S. Senate votes on legislation protecting gay marriage on Thursday were put off until after the Nov. 8 congressional elections, as negotiators failed to win enough Republican support to ensure passage. The delay dashed the hopes of advocates who had sought prompt action on a bill already passed by the House of Representatives that would ensure protection for same-sex and interracial marriages.

U.S. Justice Dept announces 'carrots and sticks' approach to corporate crime

The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) will use a "carrots and sticks" approach to combat corporate crime by encouraging companies to report and prevent misconduct while enhancing penalties for repeat offenders, it on Thursday announced. At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the DOJ will make it harder for companies to enter into multiple settlements that defer or waive prosecutions, and that it would try to reward companies that claw back executive compensation after learning of misconduct.

