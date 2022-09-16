Lula's lead over Bolsonaro edges higher ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

Brazil's presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 12 points, a Thursday poll showed, while the far-right leader seeking reelection has lost the pace against his leftist rival's edge ahead of the Oct. 2 vote.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 45% voter support versus 33% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 45% and 34% respectively in the previous poll.

