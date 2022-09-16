Kyrgyzstan says border outposts under Tajik fire again
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 07:01 IST
Kyrgyz border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces have once again opened fire on several of its outposts after a brief confrontation this week.
It reported six separate incidents and said it was taking efforts to de-escalate the conflict.
Also Read: Clashes erupt between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tajik
Advertisement