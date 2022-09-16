El Salvador President Bukele says will run for reelection, in spite of prohibition
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said he would run for reelection in an Independence Day speech on Thursday, despite the country's constitution prohibiting presidents from staying in office more than one term.
Bukele's term is currently set to end in 2024.
