Kyrgyzstan says border outposts under Tajik fire again

Kyrgyz border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces have once again opened fire on several of its outposts after a brief confrontation earlier this week, an escalation of tensions between two Russian allies.

It said Kyrgyz border guards were returning fire as clashes took place along the whole length of the border. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon are both attending a summit of a regional security body in Uzbekistan and appeared, together with a number of other leaders, in a group photo at dinner on Thursday.

Clashes over the poorly demarcated border between the two former Soviet republics are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly, although last year they almost led to an all-out war. Both countries host Russian military bases and have close ties with Moscow, which this week urged them to cease hostilities.

