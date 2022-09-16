37K cybercrime complaints in Haryana till Aug, 15K disposed of

Haryana reported nearly 37,000 cybercrime-related complaints till August this year and 15,000 of them have been disposed of, officials said.

A meeting of 29 cyber police stations in charges and all district nodal officers for cybercrime of deputy superintendent of police and additional SP rank officers was held in Panchkula on Thursday.

It was chaired by O P Singh, additional DGP (Crime) and state nodal officer for cybercrime for the state.

During the meeting, officials said that till August this year, 36,996 cybercrime-related complaints were received on helpline number 1930, cybercrime portal, 309 cyber desks, and 29 cyber police stations in the state.

Over 20,000 of them are under process and nearly 15,057 have been disposed of, officials told the meeting.

The cyber police stations of the state crime branch, Panipat and Sonipat were among the top three units in disposing of the maximum percentage of complaints, according to a statement.

Karnal, Sirsa and Bhiwani were among the top three districts in concluding the investigation, Singh said.

He laid particular emphasis on working out of 88 out 100 high-value under investigation cases in which the defrauded amount was more than Rs 5 lakh.

He complimented the investigating officers of eight such cases that were successfully solved and 58 fraudsters were arrested.

The ADGP asked officers present to make greater use of the Cyber Safe portal operated by the Union Home Ministry and to upload phone numbers found being misused for committing cybercrimes so that these can be blocked and data of transactions generated by it utilized by investigating officers for tracing the cases.

Till August this year, 8,516 of such numbers had been uploaded on this portal. Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari were among the top three districts which uploaded the maximum number of phone numbers used in committing cybercrimes.

He praised cyber units for acting swiftly on complaints on cybercrime helpline number 1930 and recovering about Rs 13 crore by August.

He said people should be made aware of the helpline number so that they can report cyber fraud quickly so that defrauded money can be blocked before cybercriminals siphon it off from the fake accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)