New Pacific Wellbeing Strategy announced

Strengthening partnerships with Pacific communities is at the heart of the Government's new Pacific Wellbeing Strategy, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio announced today.

"Working alongside communities to ensure more of our aiga and families have access to the staples of life like, housing, education, training, and job opportunities provides more prosperous communities, and ensures greater economic security for all New Zealanders," Aupito William Sio said.

"The Pacific Wellbeing Strategy is an important 2020 election commitment which we are delivering on today, which was developed and supported by Pacific communities through targeted talanoa sessions.

"This values-based approach recognises Pacific communities as the owners of their cultures, identities and languages, the cornerstone of Pacific Wellbeing, and that they must lead in decisions that affect their lives," Aupito William Sio said.

The All-of-Government Strategy was launched alongside Pacific communities today at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland.

"This establishes new ways of working across Government to answer the call to action from Pacific communities to achieve the Lalanga Fou vision of a thriving, confident, resilient, healthy and prosperous Pacific Aotearoa," Aupito William Sio said.

"The Pacific Wellbeing Strategy includes a set of indicators and measures that will hold Government agencies to account if they do not meet expectations and identify any gaps that need addressing.

"This piece of work will improve outcomes for Pacific communities now and well into the future, ensuring no one is left behind during the post-Covid economic recovery," Aupito William Sio said.

The strategy identifies four key priorities:

Establishing genuine partnerships between Government agencies and Pacific Communities that work towards tangible outcomes likes homes, jobs, and training opportunities

To measure and monitor the impact of investment in Pacific communities through the All-of-Government Pacific Wellbeing Outcomes Framework to ensure targets are being met

To build and strengthen cultural capability and engagement approaches across Government

Ensuring Pacific cultural values and principles are at the heart of the Strategy

"The four priority areas will guide how the Government works with our communities towards reducing social and economic disadvantages and improving Pacific wellbeing," Aupito William Sio said.

