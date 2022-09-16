Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 13

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.

Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)