Harassment of woman at supermarket: Accused held

A person has been arrested on charges of harassing a woman who was buying sweets in a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Badruddin, a resident of Sorake in Sarve panchayat of the taluk, the sources said.

The woman had come to the bazaar to buy grocery and sweets on Wednesday evening. When she had bought sweets and was paying cash to the shop owner, the accused Badruddin suddenly touched her inappropriately from behind.

When the woman raised an alarm and started screaming, the accused ran away from the spot.

As the news of the incident spread, Hindu activists gathered at the spot and demanded the police arrest the culprit immediately or face fierce protest. Sampya police, who swung into action, arrested the culprit on Thursday.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the sources said.

