Left Menu

Harassment of woman at supermarket: Accused held

When she had bought sweets and was paying cash to the shop owner, the accused Badruddin suddenly touched her inappropriately from behind.When the woman raised an alarm and started screaming, the accused ran away from the spot.As the news of the incident spread, Hindu activists gathered at the spot and demanded the police arrest the culprit immediately or face fierce protest.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 11:10 IST
Harassment of woman at supermarket: Accused held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person has been arrested on charges of harassing a woman who was buying sweets in a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Badruddin, a resident of Sorake in Sarve panchayat of the taluk, the sources said.

The woman had come to the bazaar to buy grocery and sweets on Wednesday evening. When she had bought sweets and was paying cash to the shop owner, the accused Badruddin suddenly touched her inappropriately from behind.

When the woman raised an alarm and started screaming, the accused ran away from the spot.

As the news of the incident spread, Hindu activists gathered at the spot and demanded the police arrest the culprit immediately or face fierce protest. Sampya police, who swung into action, arrested the culprit on Thursday.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022