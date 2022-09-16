Recruitment scam: Ex-Bengal state board chief appears before CBI court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Kalyanmoy Ganguly, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), before a special court of the agency in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools, officials said.

Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency's Kolkata office on Thursday and arrested after he was found non-cooperative.

While entering the court premises during the day, he did not speak to reporters.

The agency had booked five people, including Ganguly, on May 20 in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the accused extended undue advantage to undeserving and unlisted candidates to the posts of Group-C staff in various schools across West Bengal in a criminal conspiracy.

The former WBBSE president was arrested around two months after former education minister Partha Chatterjee was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the scam.

In August, the CBI arrested former advisors of the SSC, Dr Shanti Prasad Sinha, and its ex-secretary Ashok Kumar Saha for their alleged involvement in the SSC scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)