Man kills father over land dispute

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 16-09-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

The victim Ramsagar Mahato had transferred a piece of land to his adopted son and grandson, who were living with him in Majhigawan village of the district, the officer said on Thursday.

Mahato's son Suryadev Mahato was not happy with his father's decision to transfer the land to his adopted son and grandson and they used to quarrel over the issue frequently, he said.

Suryadev allegedly shot dead his father on Thursday, the officer said, adding that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit, the officer added.

