Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations. Celsius currently owns 11 different forms of stablecoin, for a total of about $23 million.
Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:01 IST
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations. The request was filed with United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York.
New Jersey-based Celsius had filed for bankruptcy in New York in July, after it froze withdrawals, citing "extreme" market conditions. Celsius currently owns 11 different forms of stablecoin, for a total of about $23 million.
