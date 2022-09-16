Armenia's PM holds calls with Putin, Macron, Blinken on border clashes with Azerbaijan

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday to discuss this week's clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Nikol Pashinyan stressed that despite the fact the border is relatively calm at the moment, the situation continues to be very tense," the Armenian government said in a readout of the call.

Pashinyan also held calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the Armenian government said.

