PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:44 IST
Low-intensity blast outside DDC member's house in J-K's Poonch
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A low-intensity blast occurred outside the house of a District Development Council member in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night, they said.

A mysterious blast occurred outside the house of DDC member Sohail Malik in Fazlabad village of Surankote tehsil. Malik's SUV, which was parked on the road, was damaged in the blast, the officials said.

Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the blast and an investigation into the incident is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

