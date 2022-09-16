Low-intensity blast outside DDC member's house in J-K's Poonch
- Country:
- India
A low-intensity blast occurred outside the house of a District Development Council member in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.
No one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night, they said.
A mysterious blast occurred outside the house of DDC member Sohail Malik in Fazlabad village of Surankote tehsil. Malik's SUV, which was parked on the road, was damaged in the blast, the officials said.
Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the blast and an investigation into the incident is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sohail Malik
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Surankote tehsil
- Army
- Malik
- Poonch district
ALSO READ
Jammu will emerge as new model of sustainable development: LG
NEP 2020 changing education system of Jammu and Kashmir
Nine Rajasthan Cong leaders to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with Rahul Gandhi
Kashmir: 60-yr-old stitching together the dreams of a thousand young girls
J-K: 2 terrorists, including top North Kashmir commander, eliminated in Sopore encounter